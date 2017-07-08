Meet the guys from Skegness getting their kit off for charity

A ‘bunch of nobodies’ are planning to go the full monty for charity, inspired by the celebrities who recently bared all on television.

Chris Childerley came up with the idea after watching The Real Full Monty documentary on ITV. The cheeky programme saw stars, including Harry Judd, Elliot Wright and Matthew Wolfenden, celebrating the original film’s 20th anniversary and raising awareness of men’s cancers.

Chris, of Skegness, said: “I thought if celebrities can do it why can’t a bunch of nobodies do it for charity.

“So I posted something on Facebook asking for men brave enough to do it for the Prostate Cancer charity.

“I wanted eight but decided to leave it at seven.”

With ages ranging from 23 to 65, the group plans to spend the next few months practicing their ‘raunchy routine’.

The big night is set for Grosvenor House Hotel on Saturday, November 11, subject to confirmation, and five members of the group met for the first time at the Highwayman on Monday night.

Chris said: “None of us have ever done anything like this before but we’ve been in touch with the Dreamboys. One of them supports groups doing it for charity so we are hoping they will help. We are also in touch with a couple of dance schools to show us a few saucy moves.”

One of the group is Simon Claxton, 34, who is landlord of the pub. He said: “I’ve always wanted to do a strip and and saw this event for charity so thought it would be the perfect time.”

Mike Malpas, the oldest member at 65, said: “I’m a builder so I keep in shape and I thought ‘why not?’”

As for their other halves, Chris is a full-time carer for partner Christine Singleton, and said: “She’ll be there on the front row with her sister.”

To sponsor them, message Chris on his Facebook page.