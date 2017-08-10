Meet the farmers at Morrisons in Skegness

Shoppers in Morrisons at Skegness will today get the change to meet the local farmers who produce their food.

The farmers will explain the benefits of homegrown British food during the ‘Meet the Real Farmer’ promotion.

With 83 per cent of the UK population living in urban areas (Source: ONS 2016), 46 per cent of Brits have never met a farmer, 32 per cent have never visited a working farm and 52 per cent say they don’t know how the food they buy is grown.

The in-store activity will take place on 10 August (2-4pm) to mark Farm24, a day of action for farmers to explain the effort that goes into producing our food. Farm24 day also falls at a time when the availability of British reaches its peak. More than 70% of the food that Morrisons sells this week will be British, the highest share it reaches during the year - as British lamb, soft fruits and summer vegetables reach the peak of their seasonality.

Keith Heptinstall, Store manager at Morrisons Skegness said: “We believe that by meeting our real farmers, customers will understand that we are supporting real local businesses and understand more about where their food comes from. Our farmers will meet the Morrisons customers they are feeding and be able to explain the importance of eating homegrown food.”

Farm24 (24 Hours In Farming) is an annual event that shines a light on the great work British land and livestock farmers do from dawn to dusk every day. 24 Hours in Farming starts 5am on 10th August with the farming community sharing social media posts round the clock that highlight the great work that British farmers do via the Farm24 hashtag.