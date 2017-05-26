Medieval tournament in Spilsby to raise vital funds for animal rescue centre

An animal rescue centre in Spilsby is preparing for its 14th annual fundraiser this Sunday, May 28.

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, a charity which relies on money raised at events like this, is holding its medieval tournament from 10.45am to 3.30pm.

Visitors can see birds of prey from Eagle Eye Falconry display, and watch them fly.

There will also be dog displays, equestrian voulting, fire performance and entertainment on the day.

Visitors can also see two new horses at the centre Wendy the shire horse, and Pierre the French Boulannaise draft horse.

There is also the chance to meet horses that live at the centre at the end of the day.

Visitors can browse stalls, enjoy a barbecue or refreshments in the tea room. For children, there is also a bouncy castle.

Admission is £5 for adults, and £3.50 for children and seniors.

For details or to book a pitch, call Terena on 07899 815960.