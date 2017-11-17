Medical school would address Lincolnshire’s hospital recruitment challenges, Health Secretary tells MP

Hopes a medical school in Lincolnshire could ease the county’s hospital recruitment challenges have been expressed following a parliamentary debate.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt confirmed in answer to a question from Matt Warman MP that a significant priority for new medical schools will be to train more doctors in areas which face recruitment challenges.

MP Matt Warman has been told a medical achool would address Lincolnshire's recruitment problems. ANL-171117-072842001

Paying tribute to the staff at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust as they go through the special measures process, Matt asked the Health Secretary, “Does he agree that part of the challenge that the Trust faces on recruitment and retention will be solved by the establishment of a medical school in Lincolnshire?”

Jeremy Hunt congratulated the staff on their work, and confirmed that, “Wherever the new medical schools eventually end up, one of the key priorities will be their ability to get more doctors from areas where we are struggling to recruit.”

After the session, Matt said: “I pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of the medical staff across Lincolnshire, but I understand the pressures they face as a result of local recruitment challenges.

“That is why securing a medical school for Lincolnshire is vital, so that we can train more doctors to work locally.

“I am pleased that the Health Secretary is looking to prioritise medical schools for areas which struggle to recruit, and I therefore hope we see progress in Lincolnshire soon.”