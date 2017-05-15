Medical centres in Skegness area make plea for patience after cyber attacks

Medical centres are appealing for patience as they fight their way back to normality following the cyber attacks that continue to affect hospital services in Skegness and Boston.

Beacon Medical Centre - which has surgeries in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards - issued a statement over the saying they expected the surgery to be open but urging patients to be patient.

The statement says: “If you have a booked appointment - please attend as normal, again if for any reason we need to re-arrange your appointment we will attempt to contact you.

“we request that you only contact the surgery tomorrow if your query is urgent.”

All routine activity in hospitals has been cancelled as the chaos caused by the cyber attacks enters its fourth day.

A statement from the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Work is ongoing to restore our IT systems, but in the meantime we are unable to proceed with many of the appointments scheduled for the day.

“Outpatient appointments, diagnostic tests and routine operations will all be cancelled.

“Our teams will be in touch directly with anyone whose appointment is able to go ahead as scheduled.

“Chemotherapy treatments at Lincoln and Boston will go ahead as planned, as will all antenatal and maternity scan appointments at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham.

“We appreciate this situation is causing frustration and anxiety for our patients, but we would like to reassure patients that we will be in touch with them to re-arrange appointments once our IT system is restored.

“Thank you to our staff and patients for their support and understanding during this time.”