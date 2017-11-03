Mayor opens new B&M store in Skegness

Skegness has been a ‘welcome boost to the economy’ with the opening of its third big store on the new Quora Retail Park.

B&M opened its doors this morning - earlier that advertised as so many people were waiting outside.

There to announce the store was open for business was the Skegness Town Crier Steve O’Dare, with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes welcoming customers and special guests Mark and Ryan Smith of the Ryan Smith Foundation, a local charity promoting cycling safety.

Coun Brookes said: “These stores bring a new dimension coming into town.

“With B&M now open there have got to be to be 200 new all year jobs - and many of the employees come from the area which is money going back into the economy.

“It’s really good news for the town.”

Manager Richard Brooksby said staff had been busy filling shelves for the past 13 days.

“We have 65 staff with most of them from the area and I’m really proud of the way they have worked to get the store open.

“We are all really excited to be open and serve the community of Skegness.”

VIP guests Ryan and Mark Smith lost no time in exploring the vast range including food, homeware, toiletries, electricals and toys.

Mark said: “We are extremely proud and honoured to be asked along as VIP guests.

“It’s certainly the sort of store Ryan loves and I wish them every success in the future.”

First in the queue of customers once more was David Bull, who has led the charge at all three openings - Aldi last week and at M&S on Wednesday.

He said: “I live up the road and so thought I’d do the full set.

“There a great selection under one roof. Locals will never have to go to the city centre again.”

The celebration continues tomorrow (Saturday) with face painting and a raffle board.