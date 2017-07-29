Mayor officially opens new football ground in Skegness

The Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes cut the ribbon on the new home of double winning Skegness Town on Friday evening.

Although some of the facilities at the Vertigo Stadium in Wainfleet Road, Skegness, have been open for a while, the special ceremony carried out by Coun Brookes marked the official launch of the club’s new grassed playing surface as well as the changing rooms and clubhouse.

To help celebrate this momentous occasion, Lincoln City sent a squad of young players to test out the new ground.

Accompanying Coun Brookes was former Town Mayor Coun Jim Carpenter and there were officials from the Lincolnshire Football Association, Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League and the Boston and District Saturday Football League.

The Mayor and guests were welcomed to the stadium by club chairman Martin Jackson, who paid tribute to fellow committee members, sponsors, players and supporters for the progress the club has made in recent months.

He said: “I think you will agree that we have developed a facility that the town can be proud of.”

The floodlights were switched on at half time, a unique experience for Lilywhites supporters watching their team playing at home on grass. Players responded with victory over the young Imps.