Maths team from Burgh le Marsh school are top of the world

A team from a primary school in Burgh-le-Marsh have made history by becoming world champions in a mathematics competition.

Four pupils from St Peter and St Paul CE Primary School took part in the 2017 Jaguar Maths in Motion Junior World Championships beating off competition from over 102,000 other children.

Charlie, Eryn, Frankie and Freya realise they have won. ANL-170407-124457001

Charlie Webster (Y6), Freya Cossen (Y5), Eryn Hurdman (Y5) and Frankie Kirk (Y5), along with deputy headteacher David Hurdman and teaching assistant Lisa Newman, travelled to the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire to compete against 15 Secondary teams and 14 other Primary teams from England, Scotland, Wales, Australia and China.

Simply reaching the F1 Maths final was a huge achievement after a series of races between schools from around the world reduced competitors to just under 100 children representing their schools.

This year was also the first time that children from Y5 at Burgh School have taken part, making the World Championship success even more remarkable.

Mr Hurdman said: “We originally involved Y5 in the Jaguar Maths in Motion project this year with the aim of challenging for the World Championship in 2018, so to win it this year in such dramatic circumstances hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

Frankie, Eryn, Freya and Charlie hard at work. ANL-170407-124756001

“The fact that this team was made up of Charlie and three Y5 girls just goes to show that Maths isn’t a boring subject for Y6 boys.

“It can be useful, competitive and exciting whatever your age and Freya, Eryn and Frankie have proved that girls can be just as good at maths as boys!”

The victorious Burgh team was awarded a high-tech iDesk for the school, along with many wonderful prizes for themselves from title-sponsor Jaguar, including tickets to an event at Silverstone.

Teaching assistant Lisa Newman, Eryn, Charlie, Freya and deputy headteacher David Hurdman. ANL-170407-124826001

The 2017 World Finalists before the big race. ANL-170407-124929001