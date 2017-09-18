Mass stranding exercise takes place in Mablethorpe

Around 40 volunteers from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) descended onto Mablethorpe’s beach yesterday (Sunday, September 17) to undertake a mass stranding exercise.

From a distance residents and visitors may have been shocked to see Pilot Whales and Dolphins appearing to be stranded on the beach - but these were simply life-size inflatables that were all part of the marine rescue’s annual training exercise.

Julia Cable, British Diver Marine Life Rescue administrator confirmed that the exercise took place in Mablethorpe yesterday and explained that it helps their volunteers to learn how to deal with mass strandings, if they were to happen.

“We hold one of these mass training exercises usually every one to two years to best prepare our volunteers,” Julia said.

“Mass strandings like this usually happen in Scotland - but because we cover the whole of the UK, we like to choose different places to undertake the exercises.

“Mablethorpe has a good beach to do such an practice rescue on.”

The training exercise included the rescue of Pilot Whales and Dolphins around 15 life-sixe inflatables were used on the day during the stranding exercise.

Ms Cable added, that there wouldn’t be a mix of such mammals in a mass stranding - but that it’s all good training for the volunteers.

“We did put signs up around the area, making people aware of our exercise and we had a lot of people coming up to us to see what was happening,” Julia said.

“It’s good for the public to see what we do and we are always on the lookout for more volunteers.”

A further mass training exercise will be taking place shortly in Aberdeen.

If you would like to find out more information about the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, please visit: http://www.bdmlr.org.uk.