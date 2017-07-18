Man who drove into Butlins chalet in Ingoldmells faces trial

A man accused of driving a car in to a Butlins chalet in Ingoldmells has appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

John Kain Atkinson, 26, was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and criminal damage with intent to endanger life following the incident at Butlins on Wednesday, June 14.

Atkinson, from Norton, North Yorkshire, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court by video-link from custody.

No pleas were entered and his case was adjourned for a provisional trial date starting on December 11.

The trial is estimated to last three days and Atkinson was remanded back in to custody.

