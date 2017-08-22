Man seriously hurt and in hospital after assault at Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Skegness in which a man was seriously hurt.

The incident took place outside the Rock Shop in Lumley Road near the LA Café at around 1.20am on Friday.

It involved a group of two men and three women.

A man in his teens has been arrested and has been released under investigation. A second man in his 20’s remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Any witnesses to this incident should call 101 and quote incident number 27 of 18 August. To report anonymously please contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.