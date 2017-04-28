Man sent explicit photos of former girlfriend to her grandmother

A man who sent explicit photographs of a former girlfriend to her grandmother was today (Friday) given a suspended jail sentence at Lincoln Crown Court.

Jack Slater sent a naked photograph of the woman in bed with a man together with a second explicit photograph within days of their relationship ending.

Later he rang the grandmother saying ‘how did you like the pictures of your grand daughter’ before she was able to hang up on him.

Sheryl Monk, prosecuting, said that afterwards Slater sent the grandmother video footage of the granddaughter and a photograph of a sex toy.

He went on to ring his ex asking: “How did your nan like the photos?”

Mrs Monk said that photographs were also sent to the victim’s landlord and also to another man.

The prosecutor said that the victim was shocked by what Slater did and has been left very distressed and embarrassed. She has since moved away from the area.

Slater, 20, of Scarborough Avenue, Skegness, admitted a charge of distributing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

He was given a six month jail sentence suspended for two years and a four month electronically monitored night time curfew.

Judge Simon Hirst also imposed a restraining order banning Slater from contacting his ex or her grandmother for five years.

The judge told Slater: “This offence is so serious because it invaded the life of your victim and has caused extreme embarrassment and distress to her.

“It crosses the custody threshold. Because of your own good character and because of your personal difficulties I am prepared to suspend that sentence.”

David Eager, in mitigation, said: “He is a very immature young man who has shocked himself by committing this offence.

“He is devastated by what he has done.”