Man injured in ‘domestic related’ incident in Ingoldmells

A 29-year-old man is being treated in hospital following a ‘domestic related’ incident at a caravan park in Ingoldmells.

Police tape surrounding a caravan on Golden Sands was reported on social media this morning.

A picture of the scene was posted by Kelly Sayles on Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans Facebook Page with the words: “We are at Golden Sands Ingoldmells and woke up to this this morning.”

It attracted nearly 350 comments and raised fears there had been another stabbing along the coast following the incident yesterday, where a man in his 30’s died at Mablethorpe.

A statement from the police reads: “We responded to a domestic related incident at a caravan on the park in the early hours of this morning.

“A woman in her 20s was arrested and is helping us with our enquiries.

“A 29-year-old man from Nottinghamshire was taken to Boston Pilgrim hospital for treatment for an injury.”