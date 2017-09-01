Man hit by bus in Ingoldmells

A man has been hit by a bus while crossing the road in Ingoldmells.

The accident happened yesterday lunchtime near Fantasy Island.

Emergency services were called to the scene but is it believed the man escaped without serious injury.

Eyewitness Lee Nayor said the road had been partially blocked after the man allegedly stepped out in front of the bus.

He posted pictures on the Facebook page Ingoldmells and Chapel Friends and said: “A man been run over by stepping out in front of bus but police say he’s going to be fine.”

The incident prompted calls for action to be taken to make the road safer.

Kylie Goodband said: “I was down here a few weeks ago a dad and two kids stepped out into the road across from Planet Fun they were inches away from getting hit by a bus.

“it was scary! My idea they should have speed bumps but in but also please everyone wait at least five seconds after the green man shows.

“You can never trust traffic lights and cars for stopping on time.” MarkieMarks Homebrew commented: “Nothing to do with speeding its the people themselves.

“I sat having a coffee on veranda of arcade and the amount of people just walking out was terrible.

“Even pushchairs hanging over the edge of the kerb.

“The road is quite narrow with two buses opposite each other.

Police have confirmed that a male pedestrian was knocked down. The man was taken to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston but his injuries are not thought to be serious.