Man from Skegness confessed he hit partner

Magistrates have been told that had a defendant not telephoned the police himself to say he had hit his partner, the case would never have gone to court.

Philippa Chatterton, representing 29 year old Damon Thomas, told Boston Magistrates’ Court that Thomas himself had telephoned the police, against the wishes of his partner Amy Patman, after he hit her in the face during an argument on the driveway of their home in Muirfield Drive, Skegness.

Dan Pietryka, prosecuting, said that in the early hours of October 11, Thomas and Ms Patman had rowed during a night out and, when they got home, he had hit her in the face.

However, Ms Chatterton told the magistrates that the victim, who was present in court, did not want a prosecution and did not herself call the police.

“Had he not called the police, this would not have appeared before the court,” she told the magistrates.

She said that arguments had taken place between them during a night out drinking and he had gone home alone.

When she returned to their home half an hour later, he went down to let her in as she did not have a key, the argument continued and the ‘red mist came down’ and he hit her in the face.

Ms Chatterton said Thomas then told Ms Patman to go inside and lock the door and he telephoned the police to tell them what he had done because he was ‘so ashamed’.

She added he had resolved not to drink when he goes out with his partner in the future.

The magistrates fined him £150 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and charges.