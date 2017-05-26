Man faces trial for A16 crash in which Spilsby greengrocer died

A 41-year-old man has appeared in court following a car accident in which a popular greengrocer from Spilsby died and his daughter was seriously injured.

Romans Krilovs, now of no fixed address but at the time living at Whitehorse Lane, Boston, faces allegations that he caused the death of Ivor Neville Bogg by dangerous driving and also caused serious injury to Kerry Bamforth by dangerous driving on the same occasion.

He also faces an allegation that having caused the death of Ivor Bogg by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, he failed to give permission for a laboratory test of a specimen of blood taken from him.

Mr Bogg, 61, who owned the family business Four Seasons, was returning a Birdy concert in Cambridgeshire which his daughter had bought paid for as a Father’s Day gift.

Kerry, 31, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries.

No pleas were entered at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and Krilovs was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court with a first appearance on June 26.

He was granted conditional bail.