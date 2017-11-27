Man arrested after stabbing in Skegness

A man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following an incident at a pub in Skegness.

Police were called to The Victoria public house on Wainfleet Road at 8.15pm last night (Sunday) in response to a report of an affray.

A 29 year-old man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening stab injury.

A 39 year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and he remains in custody.

Earlier in the evening there was concern in Skegness after reports on social media of men in balaclavas chasing local lads with machetes.

Vicky Smith’s post on Skegness, Skegness, Skegness attracted more than 200 comments. She warned: “BEWARE.....Loads of men in a Vauxhall van and silver car all balaclavas on got out at Tower Gardens and chased local lads with machetes and weapons all the way to Tesco. We also think there’s a golf ....need people to be careful.”

Witnesses claimed police had stopped them to question them. Dannyboyy Hawksworth said: “I was on my way to work I got pulled near the Welcome Pub.”

And Chloe Percival posted: “The police have been pulling people over who drive Golfs and asking them whatever. Think the police said it was three men chasing kids with crowbars.”

However, Lincolnshire Police believe the comments may have been ‘Chinese whispers’ after the incident at the pub.

A spokesman said: “We did receive a fourth hand report of people allegedly with weapons in Sandbeck Avenue but we were unable to find any evidence and no complaints were forthcoming.”

Any witnesses to the incident at The Victoria who have not already spoken with officers at the scene should call 101, quoting incident number 354 of 26th November.

Reference: Inc 354 of 26 November 2017