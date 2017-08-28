Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Mablethorpe

A man in his 30s has died in a stabbing incident in Mablethorpe.

Police and emergency services were alerted just before 1pm.

Taser-armed officers were on the scene within minutes to arrest the suspect – a man who is in his 40s.

However, in spite of “tireless efforts” from both police officers and paramedics to save him. The man died at the scene,

Lincolnshire Police say this is an isolated incident. A statement reads: “We are not looking for anyone else involved and it is not in any way related to terrorism.

“We have secured the scene and please continue to avoid the area.

“If you heard or saw what happened we urgently need you to call 101 or alternatively report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Inspector for Mablethorpe, Phil Baker says: “I would like to reassure local residents that incidents of this nature are exceptionally rare.

“It is critical that anyone who saw what happened or has knowledge about what may have led to this happening gets in touch with us as soon as possible – your information could prove crucial to our investigation.”