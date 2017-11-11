‘Make our conga longer for Children in Need’ in Skegness

A care provider in Skegness is appealing to residents to help make their ‘conga longer’ to raise funds for Children in Need.

County Care, which supports people with learning difficulties and mental health issues, are planning to do a conga around the town, finishing with a lap of the boating lake. The idea has come from the services uses, who will be wearing T-shirts donated especially for the event by J&A (International) Ltd of Spilsby. CPS lead at County Care Louise Durber said the event was one a number organised to involve service users in the community. Previous events include beach cleans as well as charity fundraisers, including the most recent one where they raised £111 for Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Loise said: “Everyone is so excited. We are so grateful to J&A for the T-shirts and will be wearing leg warmers and headbands so we all look really colourful for Children in Need.

“We will have collection buckets but also have sponsor forms at businesses around town where we provide snack boxes.

”We’ll have 15 staff and service users doing the conga but we’d love people to join us to make it longer.” If you would like to take part or sponsor them, turn up at the Clock Tower at 1pm on Friday, November 17 or call Louise on 07817129088. *Are you organising a Children in Need event? Send pictures and details to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk