Major investment to protect historic Skegness landmark

Skegness Pier has undergone a major refurbishment to protect the 136-year-old landmark.

Work has been carried out on its seaward enclosed section known as Deck 3.

Skegness Pier. ANL-170202-091941001

It has been reclad to make it once more watertight and good for another 20 years-or-so. This work was undertaken by J B Taylors of Skegness.

Gabriella Wilkinson, admin manager at Skegness Pier, said: “Now with our new roof we are able to open the whole of the pier at weekends when there is a demand. Most of the pier is also now able to be open seven days a week.

“This is another example of the major investment and confidence in the bustling and thriving seaside resort of Skegness.”

