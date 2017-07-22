Major fire at derelict sweet factory in Skegness now out

Firefighters are leaving the scene of a major fire that gutted a former sweet factory in Skegness.

Crews from the surrounding area were called to the scene on Heather Road at 5pm and the road was closed to traffic.

Fire fighters clearing up after the fire at a derelict sweet factory building. ANL-170722-205452001

Smoke could be seen pouring over the rooftops surrounding the industrial estate and some people on social media they could smell it from a mile away.

Residents in the area were forced to shut their windows and one witness, who was in Morrisons when the fire broke out, said: “You could smell rubber from inside the store.

“When I went out the sky was murky - it was like there was a heavy thunder storm coming in.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue used main jets to get the blaze under control and a firefighter at the scene said the fire was under control in about an hour.

Fire fighters clearing up after the fire at a derelict sweet factory building. ANL-170722-205554001

He said the cause is unknown.