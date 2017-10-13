M&S confirm opening date of new store in Skegness

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has confirmed the opening date of its new Foodhall in Skegness.

The store on Burgh Road Retail Park will open on Wednesday, November 1, bringing 50 jobs to the local area - an announcement that comes one day after Aldi, which is on the same site, confirmed it will open on Thursday, October 19.

Locals are invited to celebrate the return of M&S to Skegness with store manager, Lauren Robinson, and her team as they officially open the store with a ribbon cut at 10am.

Lauren, who has worked for the business for 13 years, said: “My team and I are so excited to be bringing M&S back to Skegness, and we can’t wait to welcome customers into the store on November 1.

“The new store has been widely anticipated in the local community, and we’re looking forward to unveiling the very best of M&S food and drink to the town. We’ll be working hard to ensure that we offer fantastic service, putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. We can’t wait to see everyone on November 1!”

The 7,500 sq. ft. store will offer thousands of food and drink products, as well as a 42-seat M&S Café for shoppers to relax in.

Customers can choose from a show-stopping collection of warming prepared meals, including new additions from M&S’s popular Taste range, such as a Taste Thailand Fiery Chicken Jungle Curry. Fresh meats, perfect for roasting and stewing – including new Veal and Venison cuts – and indulgent Deep & Loaded Detroit-style pizzas, including Meatball Marinara and Philly Steak will also be available.

For shoppers preparing for the season ahead, the new Foodhall will also bring festive cheer with a range of inspired seasonal specialities and M&S’s best range of party food yet, which includes Melt in the Middle Yorkshire Puddings; a miniature version of the British classic filled with a rich porcini sauce, topped with a slice of roast beef and finished with a red wine drizzle.

As well as the best of M&S food, shoppers will also be able to take advantage of the popular Click & Collect service which gives customers the option to have their M&S.com orders, including Clothing, Home and Beauty, delivered to the store the next day free of charge.

The store is located at Burgh Retail Park, Burgh Road, Skegness. The opening hours are from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

