Luxury lodges plan for Addlethorpe to boost tourism

A new holiday complex including 100 lodges and a swimming pool is being proposed for Addlethorpe to support the growth of tourism and get visitors walking and cycling.

Alistair Flatman of ID Planning has applied to build the lodges aimed at “a high end market” and erect a club house at a former waste centre at Bowmans Business Park in Mill Road.

The plan which has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council also includes excavation of land to form a pond and lake with footbridge, provision of a play area, provision of parking and construction of internal access roads on the site of existing industrial buildings which are to be demolished.

In a planning statement the developers conclude the proposal would support tourism and leisure-based economic development. The plan would: “Re-use a previously developed site with visual and amenity benefits, arising from demolition of existing building.

“Seek to secure high quality design and a good standard of amenity.

“Actively manage patterns of growth to make the fullest possible use of public transport, walking and cycling.”