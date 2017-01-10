Lurcher puppies stolen in Burgh-le-Marsh

Police are appealing for help to locate a litter of Lurcher puppies and three adult dogs stolen from Burgth-le-Marsh.

It is believed the dogs were taken on Friday between 10am and 6pm.

The missing dogs are:

- Adult male – white with brown side patches, born April 2015

- Adult male silver grizzle, born March 2016

- Adult female white with lemon patches, born June 2015

- Two female pups, red colou,r born October 2016

- One male pup, sandy colour, born October 2016

- Two male pups, red/grey colour, born October 2016

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at this time, is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting reference: 157 of 09/01/2017.

Horse Watch members are also asked to keep an eye out in rural locations.