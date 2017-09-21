Lorry driver in hospital after serious accident on A158 at Candlesby near Skegness.

The driver of a lorry that overturned on the A!58 at Candleby this morning was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance was among the emergency services called to the scene of the accident around 9am.

Also in attendance were fire crews from Skegness and Spilsby and Heavy Rescue from Lincoln North.

In the latest update from Lincolnshire Police, a spokesman said the driver of the lorry was taken to Pilgrim Hospital by land ambulance, but the severity of injuries was not known.

The spokesman said: “Recovery are at the scene and road should be reopened shortly, if not already.”