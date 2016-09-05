Youth, 15, assaulted in Chapel St Leonards arcade

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a 15-year-old youth in a Chapel st Leonards arcade.

The incident took place around 8.30pm on Thursday, August 25, in an arcade on Trunch Lane.

A youth from South Yorkshire was punched in the face by a black male, The suspect is described of large build and was in the company of two other black males and a white male, all about 17-20 years of age.

PC Dan Healey is keen to trace two people captured on CCTV who may have important information which will assist the enquiry.

If you are one of the people in the image, or you have any information about the incident, please call PC Healey on 101, quoting incident number 524 of 25th August