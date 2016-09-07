Windfarm decision described as ‘disastrous’ by Lincolnshire County Council

‘Disastrous’ is how Lincolnshire County Council has described the latest Triton Knoll offshore windfarm developments.

The authority was responding to the Government on Tuesday giving the go-ahead for vast electrical works - which includes a susbstation at Bicker Fen and compound at Orby.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for planning, said: “We are extremely disappointed with this decision, which has been pushed through against local wishes. As we’ve said throughout, this project is likely to have a disastrous impact on both the local landscape and tourism industry.

“And with thousands of people in Lincolnshire living in ‘fuel poverty’, it’s unconscionable that residents are having to subsidise such developments through their energy bills. I’m sure local people won’t be seeing a share in any of the economic benefits being touted by the developer. I think the Government has got it wrong, and I’m sure this decision will be met with a lot of anger locally.”