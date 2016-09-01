Warning to Skegness visitors travelling through Boston

John Adams Way in Boston is down to one lane ANL-160109-132940001

A dual carriageway in Boston is down to one lane after a manhole cover collapsed.

The area affected is John Adams Way, which is down to one lane northbound between Liquorpond Street and Bargate.

Currently the inside lane is closed to traffic. The maintenance team are en route and the lane is expected to be re-opened either later today or tomorrow.

