Walk for Macmillan Cancer Support

An annual walk in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will take place next Sunday, September 25, in Skegness.

The walk begins at 11am, at the Welcome Inn, Burgh Old Road, and will end at The Guest House, High St, in Burgh Le Marsh.

Proceeds from the walk go to Skegness and District Committee for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Organiser Margaret Spence said: “We’re looking forward to seeing regular and new walkers.”

For further details call 01754 810488.