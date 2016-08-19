Visitor numbers to Skegness area continue to rise

The hard work being done to attract visitors to the area including Skegness has been confirmed in statistics showing an increase for the seventh consecutive year.

Around 4.53m visitors came to East Lindsey in 2015 – up from 4.27m in 2014 according to the STEAM report. In 2009 East Lindsey welcomed around 4.05m visitors annually.

At the same time the value of tourism has increased to the area. In 2015 tourism was estimated to be worth £584.42m to the District – up from £555.99m in 2014. £486.16m of that figure is staying visitors with £98.26m being day visitors.

Employment has also risen with 8,334 people now employed in tourism related jobs compared to 8,167 in 2014.

June Howard, business development manager at Skegness East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECWHA), said: “A lot of people are working really hard to increase tourism in this area and to offer visitors a great experience whilst here.

“We know how popular the holiday guide is, with requests higher than ever this year, which has contributed to increased numbers visiting our area.

“Many of our members offer a real personal touch which is appreciated by guests and results in repeat bookings. I like to think we offer all the traditions people expect on holiday but with 21st century customer service!”

Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council, Coun Steve Kirk, said: “Tourism is a key economy in East Lindsey and the District Council along with private sector businesses continue to work hard to grow the sector. I am pleased to see that the visitor numbers, economic value and jobs continue to increase year on year, which shows the strength of the area as a visitor destination and the work of the Tourism Marketing team is a major driver in these improvements. The coast remains particularly attractive for family breaks and with ongoing private sector investment the offer is continually improving. A continued aspiration for the Council is looking at lengthening the season particularly along the coastal strip.”

Portfolio Holder for the Rural Economy, Coun Adam Grist, said the council is already developing plans to give the Lincolnshire Wolds a much greater profile regionally. He said: “The Lincolnshire Wolds are already a desirable destination but we think they can be more popular. We’re already working with West LindseyDistrict Council and the business community to create a Destination Plan for the Wolds, a brand and a website to showcase the inland area to potential visitors.”