VIDEO UPDATE: Community rallies to help East Coast Juniors

Members of the community horrified at the damage done by vandals to a football clubhouse for children in Burgh-le-Marsh are working round-the-clock to get it up and running in time for a county tournament this weekend.

More than 20 tradesman and volunteers from East Coast Juniors answered an SOS call after burglars entered the clubhouse in the sports field on Wednesday.

The images show the extent of mindless vandalism in every room of the clubhouse. Burglars smashed their way through the wall of the shower, opening the door from the inside, before wrecking the changing rooms and kitchen and spraying the walls with graffiti.

A number of items were also stolen from the premises.

Paul Smith, chairman of East Coast Juniors, said the club was overwhelmed by the support it had received after the SOS call for help.

He said: “Our volunteers came last night to start the clean-up, working into the morning, and they are back here today.

“All the major companies in Skegness have donated things and we will be working tirelessly now to be ready for the tournament on Sunday. Teams are coming from all over the county and we are looking forward to engaging in normal activity.”

The incident shocked the community on social media. Linda Stone said on Facebook: “This is disgusting behaviour. Such a shame, poor kids, and the mess looks to me like other kids have done this. Why don’t they join in instead of showing their envy by ruining things?”

East Coast Juniors Football Club is one of the largest junior football clubs in the Lincolnshire area. Established back in 1994 with just one team, the club has gone from strength to strength and now has 17 teams playing competitive football across Lincolnshire.

Anyone who would like to help the club or give a donation can contact Marcia Smith on 07873780919.

