VIDEO: Ryan Smith and team scale Mount Snowdon

Chapel St Leonards teenager Ryan Smith, who suffered severe brain injuries in a cycling accident three years go, has conquered Mount Snowdon.

The 19-year-old scaled the Welsh wonder on Friday as part of a fundraising effort dubbed the Snowdon Shove.

Ryan Smith and the 'incredible' team beside him.

It saw the ex-Skegness Grammar School pupil being pushed and pulled up the mountain along a seven-mile route in a specialist wheelchair by a team of 15 people.

The epic endeavour was in support of the Ryan Smith Foundation, which was set up by Ryan and his family to support people affected by brain injuries and to promote cycle helmet safety awareness.

Ryan suffered severe brain injuries in a cycling accident in 2013. He was not wearing a helmet.

Speaking to The Standard on Monday, Ryan’s dad Mark, 47, said the team’s sky-high challenge was made that little bit more challenging following a number of mechanical failures.

After 500 yards, the push bar at the rear of the wheelchair broke, and after about two-and-a-half miles, the footplate became damaged. It called for some ingenuity, Mark said, with tape and rope coming to the rescue.

There were also two scary moments when Ryan’s wheelchair tipped over, but thankfully there were no injuries, with Ryan merely saying “whoops” when asked if he was okay, Mark said.

Mark described the sensation of reaching the summit as “sheer elation”.

He said: “There were a lot of tears, a lot of emotion, everyone high-fiving.”

Of Ryan’s response to the challenge, he said: “He was so appreciative of everyone else. He was always asking how everyone else was. He was just so grateful. It’s something now he can reflect on and enjoy.

“It’s something he probably thought he would never do – climb a mountain – and now he’s done it.”