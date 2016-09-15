VIDEO: New promotional film gives a taste of enviable Lincolnshire life and promotes county

A new video is showing people what makes Lincolnshire the perfect place to live, work, visit and invest.

The short video gives people a flavour of Lincolnshire’s enviable lifestyle, highlighting its good schools, reasonably-priced housing, beautiful landscapes and more.

It will be used primarily to encourage people to come and work in the county, and will be made available to local employers who wish to incorporate it within their own promotional and recruitment campaigns. It will also help in marketing the county to potential investors and tourists.

Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We all know Lincolnshire is a great place to live, with a very attractive way of life.

“However, it’s not unusual to meet people from outside the county who know nothing about us, which can be a real issue when you’re trying to recruit people to come and work here.

“So we decided to create this short video as a way of giving people a quick and memorable taste of our county.

“In the coming months, we’ll be sharing the clip with as many as people as possible to spread the word about all Lincolnshire has to offer residents, visitors and investors.”