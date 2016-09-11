VIDEO: Inspirational Ryan leads nearly 100 riders in Ingoldmells

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

An inspirational teenager led the way when nearly 100 riders set off from Fantasy Island this morning to raise money for the Ryan Smith Foundation.

The Riding for Ryan challenge has been inspired by a Chapel St Leonards teenager, who suffered severe brain injuries following a collision with a van while cycling to work.

Ninety-seven riders followed a 50km or 100km route, organised by Fantasy Island in association with British Cycling, started at the Ingoldmells-based attraction as part of Bikefest 2016.

Taking part in the 50km ride on a specially adapted tandem cycle with his dad, Mark, Ryan said he was determined to go the distance.

Mark said: “I’m delighted with the turnout. It’s really quite humbling to see so many turning out to support us.”

