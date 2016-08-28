UPDATE SUNDAY 5.45PM: Sewer burst floods road and driveways in Skegness

A road and driveways in Skegness were flooded earlier today when a “pumped sewer” burst, water officials have confirmed.

Fire crews and engineers from Anglian Water were called to Elder Close, near Southview Leisure Park, which had to be cordoned off so that the water could be cleared up.

A spokesman from Anglian Water said: “Unfortunately, a burst to a pumped sewer on Sunday morning caused flooding to the road and some driveways in Elder Close.

“All of the escaped water has already been removed and we have cleaned up the area affected as a priority.

“Our team will be out first thing tomorrow to carry out the repair and, in the meantime, we are using tankers to remove sewage and bypass the affected section of pipe.

“We are very sorry to those customers affected and would like to apologise in advance for any disruption caused by the tankers.

“We will complete the repair as swiftly as possible and keep customers updated throughout.”

