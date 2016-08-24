UPDATE: Skegness Police to be awarded after rescuing distressed dog trapped in hot car

Dog owners in Skegness are being warned not to leave their pets in the car during the heatwave after police rescued one yesterday.

Skegness police tweeted: “PCSO’s Bunker and Morris rescued dog that had been left alone in car in today’s heat.” and later warned “Don’t cook your dog! Make plans to keep your pet cool. NEVER leave your dog unattended in your car. @DoglostUK”

A spokesman for the police said the incident took place in Prince George Street around 2pm.

The spokesman said: “A PCSO and an officer managed to get the dog out of the car without forcing entry and took it back to the station kennels for shade and water.

“It was later collected by the owner, who was given words of advice,”

The RSPCA urges anyone who spots a dog left in a car to call 999. A pet charity warns parked cars are deathtraps for dogs: On a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to between 100 and 120 degrees in just minutes, Animals can sustain brain damage or even die from heatstroke in just 15 minutes.