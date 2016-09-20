UPDATE: Police release update regarding ‘suspicious man’ in Spilsby

Lincolnshire Police believe that an incident involving a ‘suspicious’ man approaching a young girl in Spilsby last week was simply a misunderstanding.

This afternoon (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Police released a statement which said: “We have been investigating an incident over the weekend in the Spilsby area involving a reported attempt abduction of a child.

“Having completed a thorough investigation of the matter, we are confident that this matter was not as reported and the matter was a misunderstanding between innocent parties.”

Original article:

Police are investigating after reports of a suspicious man approaching an eight-year-old girl in Spilsby.

The man was reported to have reached out towards the girl as she passed him at around 3.30pm on Tasmin Road on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “There were a number of people on the road at around this time so police would like to hear from anyone who can identify the man or explain the circumstances of the incident further.”

Anyone who can help the police is asked to call 101, quoting incident 316 of September 16.