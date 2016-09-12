UPDATE: Man in serious condition in hospital after being airlifted from scene of crash on A158 at Hagworthingham

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was airlifted by air ambulance from the scene of a serious crash on the A158 at Hagworthingham.

The collision occurred shortly before 12.30pm on Monday September 12 and involved a motorcyclist and a car.

The casualty is a 66 year-old man from Chesterfield, who was flown to Hull Royal Infirmary.

His Suzuki motorbike was involved in a collision with an Isuzu pick-up. The driver of the Isuzu was not injured.

The A158 was been closed for the entire afternoon, reopening at 6.30pm.