UPDATE: Green light for Premier Inn plan in Skegness

THE planning green light has been given for a five-storey Premier Inn to be built on the Pier field in Skegness

East Lindsey councillors today voted eight-one in favour of the project which will incorporate a KFC drive-thru restaurant and. Brewery’s Fayre restaurant as well as an 80-bedroom hotel.

Pier Fied in Skegness ANL-160915-074248001

The news will come as a disappointment to community groups and residents opposing the plans.

Following the decision, objector Russell Sparkes said the opposition campaign would continue - possibly with the matter being taken to judicial inquiry.

Richard Morton, director of KCS Developments, who is leading the redevelopment proposals for Pier Field, said they “would waste no time in moving in to the construction phase” if given the go-ahead.

The plan includes a new leisure development on the site consisting of an 80-bedroom Premier Inn hotel, Brewers Fayre restaurant and drive-thru KFC restaurant. On-site car parking and landscaped areas are proposed as part of the plans.

Mr Morton told the Standard ahead of the meeting: “Clearly, we are pleased that council planning officers have backed our proposals.

“Our investment will bring three leading brands to Skegness, create new jobs, and help to support existing businesses by attracting new visitors to the town.

“The economic case for the development is strong and we will waste no time in moving into the construction phase if granted planning permission.”

On opening, KFC, Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre are expected to create approximately 76 new jobs at Pier Field. These roles are expected to be recruited locally and all three businesses offer staff training and development programmes.

Matt Aubrey, acquisition manager for Whitbread Hotels and Restaurants, said: “Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre invest for the long-term”.

He said: “We take the time to create good-quality new hotel and restaurant buildings at all of our new sites and we support local communities by recruiting locally, offering excellent on-the-job training opportunities and supporting charitable initiatives.

“We will deliver these benefits at Skegness, and with 37,000 people looking for Premier Inn bedrooms in Skegness every year, we will help to attract many new visitors to the town, supporting the local economy.”

