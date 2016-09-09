UPDATE: Giles Academy closed due to burst water main

The Giles Academy will be closed for the rest of the day today (Friday) and will look to be back to normal on Monday morning.

The school’s business manager Diane Law confirmed it had closed due to the burst water main outside the school, which had resulted in the supply being switched off.

She said the car park had originally been flooded but had since cleared up, however, there was no water in facilities such as toilets and sinks.

She added that staff would be leaving the school around 11am.

The school posted a message on its Facebook page to let students and their parents know.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Early this morning our engineers were called to reports of a burst water main in Church Road, Old Leake. Our teams are currently on site repairing the section of pipe as quickly as possible.

“Our engineers have brought the majority of customers back on water by using large tankers to top up the network and rerouting water in from other areas, whilst the repair is on-going. Despite this some customers in the Church Road and Main Street area may be without water or have low pressure and we are sorry for this.

“Our website www.anglianwater.co.uk/your-area will be kept up to date as the repair progresses.”

