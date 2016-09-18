Trees to go in Orby ‘hidden gem’ expansion

Eleven trees will have to be felled to make way for proposed expansion of the award-winning Herons Mead fishing lake and caravan park off Marsh Lane in Orby.

This emerged at an East Lindsey planning meeting where members approved an application for change of use of part of the site to accommodate a further 10 static caravans plus a cafe/ reception building.

The decision came in the face of a recommendation of refusal from case officer Lindsey Stuart who indicated in her report that the proposed works would be visually detrimental and unfavourable to the environment.

Her sentiments were shared both by planning committee chairman Coun Neil Cooper, who was unimpressed with the design of the proposed reception building, and ward representative Coun Alan Vassar who maintained the development would “not be in keeping with the countryside character” of the location.

The committee also heard from a neighbour, Gill Watson, who expressed concerns about potential noise, smell, light pollution and traffic hazard on what, in summer, is a busy road.

However, describing Herons Mead as “a hidden gem”, applicant Ashley Boxall insisted that the wooded environment would be maintained and that between five and eight full- time jobs would be created.

He continued: “We have a reputation as an outstanding eco-park. We are committed to the highest standards. We want to thrive and survive.”

Both Coun Stuart Watson and Coun Jill Makinson-Sanders spoke in favour of the application, with the latter welcoming the prospect of more jobs being created to support the rural economy.

The application was approved by six votes to two, but there will be a condition to ensure additional planting to enhance the entrance to the site.