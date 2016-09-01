TRAFFIC UPDATE: Road through Boston to re-open soon

John Adams Way in Boston is down to one lane ANL-160109-132940001

John Adams Way in Boston is down to one lane ANL-160109-132940001

0
Have your say

A dual carriageway in Boston which was down to one lane after a manhole cover collapsed is soon to re-open.

The Skegness Standard warned visitors to the resort of possible delays earlier this afternoon.

Lincolnshire County Council says the manhole cover on John Adams Way has now been repaired, and the road is expected to fully reopen in the next few minutes.

Back to the top of the page