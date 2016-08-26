‘There is help out there’ - message after body found on beach

Concern about the number of people sleeping rough on the beach in Skegness has been expressed following the discovery of a body in a tent.

A woman was walking her dog on South Beach around 1pm on Wednesday when her pet ran off to a tent and was reluctant to leave it.

Inside she saw what was later confirmed by police as the body of a man.

Not wishing to be named, she expressed her sadness and said: “To think you can just go without anyone knowing is sad.”

Since then the number of people sleeping rough on South Beach, especially during the summer, has been highlighted by a local church.

Alan Bailey, community manager at the Storehouse Church in North Parade, said: “Tragedies like this tend to bring things to the forefront but there is always an increase in people sleeping rough or on the beach at this time of year.

“There is help out there – we work closely with P3 Lincolnshire Street Outreach Team - but you can only help people who want to be helped. We run a food bank here, provide hot meals and there is always a call for tents and sleeping bags.”

If you would like to donate food, a tent or sleeping bag, visit the Storehouse in North Parade or call it on 01754 763362.