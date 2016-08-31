Teenager chased by police from Skegness at speeds up to 80mph – court told

An unemployed teenager drove off after he was stopped by police when he was driving a car bought for him by his grandmother, and was chased by police at speeds up to 80mph, a court has heard.

Josh Turton, 19, of Clover Walk, Bolton upon Dearne in Barnsley, admitted failing to stop for the police and driving without a driving licence or insurance, when he appeared before magistrates at Skegness.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said police stopped him for a routine check when he was driving the 13 year old Ford Mondeo on Grand Parade in Skegness, where he had come for a night out with three friends.

She said he did stop but then drove off and was followed by police at speeds up to 80mph through Ingoldmells and to Orby, although he did not drive dangerously, until he was finally stopped by the use of a stinger device in Gunby Road, Orby, as police suspected the car had been stolen. It transpired that he had no insurance for the car and did not have a driving licence.

Turton, who was not represented, told the magistrates that he had not worked since leaving school in 2013, had not applied for any benefits and was being totally supported financially by his mother.

When asked how he could afford to buy a car, he said that ‘his Nan gave him the money’.

The magistrates told him that he was ‘totally irresponsible’ and banned him from driving for two months.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.

When asked how he would pay this amount he said: “My mum will pay it.”