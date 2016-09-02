Tea party in Skegness brews cash for a children’s charity

A tea party in Skegness has brewed up a pot of cash for a children’s charity.

The Skegness Seasiders’ dream tea party was held last Friday by Stagecoach East Midlands at the bus station in Richmond Drive.

It raised £1,000 for Dreams Come True, a charity that helps children and young people with serious and life-limiting conditions to realise a dream.

The event saw families enjoying face painting, teas, coffees, cakes, magic shows, balloon modelling, music and a tombola. There was also the chance to play ‘splat the manager’ and pelt Stagecoach East Midlands operations manager Ian Naylor with soggy sponges.

Alongside this, visitors could buy souvenirs based on the Skegness Seasiders, Stagecoach East Midlands’ family of open-top buses, will all proceeds going to Dreams Come True.

Michelle Hargreaves, Stagecoach East Midlands managing director, hailed the event as a ‘great success’, adding: “As a company, we always strive to support local charities and communities, so by holding the tea party, people could come along, find out about the work of Dreams Come True and help us raise to some money.”