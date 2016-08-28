Street closed off due to burst water main in Skegness

A street near Southview Leisure Park in Skegness had to be cordoned off because of flooding after a water main burst today.
Firefighters were called to Elder Close, off Lincoln Road, Skegness, where flooding was reported shortly before 11.15am.
Anglian Water engineers also attended the scene and a spokesman said: “Any damage to property would be compensated for by Anglian Water and we would treat this as a priority.
