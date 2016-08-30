Straw stubble on fire in Welton le Marsh

Firefighters were called to a field in Welton le Marsh where two acres of straw stubble caught fire.

A crew from Spilsby attended Shaddys Walk at 8.20pm last night.

The blaze was extinguished using one hose reel and two beaters.

