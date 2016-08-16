Still time to be in Skegness holiday guide

Businesses in Skegness have just a month left to take advantage of the best opportunity yet to promote themselves.

Plans are already in place for next year’s Skegness, Mablethorpe and The Lincolnshire Wolds holiday guide.

For the first time, Skegness East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECWHA) are producing and distributing the guide across the country in partnership with Johnston Press, who publish the Skegness Standard.

June Howard, business development manager at SECWHA, said: “Initial take-up has been great but we have just a few pages left to fill. Obviously this is a busy time for businesses, so we don’t like to disturb people.”

The guide is especially looking for pubs/restaurants and retailers to advertise, as well as a picture for the front cover. June said: “We are looking for something bright, and eye-catching. This is a great opportunity as the winning picture will go around the country and on nearly 200,000 copies of the guide.”

The winner will receive a framed copy of the guide cover and Magna Vitae have agreed to exhibit short-listed photographs at the Embassy Theatre. Send an A5 print to June Howard, SECWHA, Town Hall, North Parade, Skegness, PE25 1DA, no later than September 16.

Advertisers should call SECHWA on 01754 767300