Staff’s 52-mile charity challenge

Staff at Sainsbury’s in Spilsby are gearing up for a charity bike ride.

On Friday, September 9, colleagues at the Boston Road store will attempt to cover 52 miles between them on a static bike in support of their chosen charity of the year, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The endurance test is designed to coincide with a fundraising effort taking place across every Sainsbury’s store in the region.

This will see staff cycling from store to store in support of their branch’s chosen charities.

Jack Cornelius, from the Spilsby branch, will be among those taking part in the fundraiser, cycling from Balderton to Lincoln and then on to Spilsby on the Friday.

This will see him take on a distance of 52 miles and it is for this reason his colleagues have chosen the same figure as their target.

The fundraiser will take place at the front of the store from 9am to 5pm. Staff hope to raise £150.