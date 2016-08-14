Spectacular parade entertains crowds in Skegness

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Thousands of families lined the streets of Skegness today to watch the annual carnival parade.

Floats set off from a new venue at Tesco car park just after 1pm and wound their way through the town and along the seafront.

Carnival royalty greeted the crowds at today's parade in Skegness. ANL-160814-171349001

This year’s theme was Myths and Legends and there were characters from favourite fairy tales, marching bands and even a fly-past to entertain the crowds.

Danielle Pettigrew (13), of Skegness, sat with her friend along the seafront to catch the show.

She said: “I used to be in it when I was young and in the Brownies.

“It’s been very good, especially the Janice Sutton float.”

Spectators also enjoyed a Battle of Britain flypast during the parade, but the stars of the show were the members of the community who worked so hard to promote what they do and entertain the crowds.

Tomorrow (Monday) the fun moves to the beach, where there is a children’s treasure hunt, a pavement art competition and a sandcastle competition. For full details of the week’s activities, visit www.skegnesscarnival.co.uk

